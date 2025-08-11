American Advertising Federation LA to Host Women in Advertising Event

The https://lbbonline.com/companies/american-advertising-federation/ Los Angeles (AAF LA) will host a Women in Advertising event on Thursday, August 14th. Held at Omnicom Media Group, the evening celebrates female excellence in advertising with a dynamic line up of speakers followed by a networking mixer. Attendees will hear insights on career growth, navigating leadership and more from inspiring women executives across agencies, brands and media.



The Women in Advertising panel will feature:



​Erica Coates, president, MOCEAN​



Rhiannon Franz , executive brand architect, RhiVive Marketing



Jill Burgeson, chief strategy officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA​



Allison Copes, director, SXSW, OpenX



​Sara Bamossy, CMO, USC Marshall School of Business



Location:



Omnicom Media Group



5353 Grosvenor Blvd



Los Angeles CA 90066



Date & Time:



Thursday, August 14th, 2025 from 6-8pm PT



“I’m thrilled to continue my work with AAF LA and take part in a panel alongside such influential women in advertising. I look forward to an evening of connection and community," says Erica Coates, president of MOCEAN and AAF LA co-president. “MOCEAN would not be the exceptional agency it is without our talented and standout female team members, and it’s an honour to be a part of an event that celebrates and champions women in the industry.”



Established in 2023, American Advertising Federation Los Angeles unites talented advertisers within Los Angeles with a goal of diversifying young professional development. The Women in Advertising evening aims to empower women seeking more control over their careers – whether that means pursuing the next promotion, gaining recognition, amplifying their work, or simply connecting with fellow powerhouse marketers. Coates also serves as the co-president of the Board for AAF LA and Co-Chair of the American Advertising Awards in LA.



Tickets are available to purchase online for $30, with proceeds supporting the continued growth of AAF LA. Current members of AAF LA can secure tickets at 50% off for $15.

