Alpro Launches Superhero-Inspired Classic Adventure Connected Packaging Experience

Danone’s plant-based food brand, Alpro, has partnered with the global leader in connected packaging, Appetite Creative, to launch a brand new immersive connected experience to educate customers about the nutritional benefits of its new Alpro Kids range.

The recently launched Alpro Kids range includes an oat-based drink available in chocolate flavour, a strawberry-flavoured soya drink and soya-based alternatives to yoghurt available in vanilla and strawberry flavours. It contains 30% less sugar than comparable kids’ products and are fortified with calcium, vitamin D2, iodine, B2 and B12. The new Alpro range is vegan-friendly, and naturally lactose-free, with no artificial colourings, preservatives or flavourings.

The accompanying web app based connected experience, accessed via on pack QR codes, embodies a classic adventure video game style. By dashing through different levels, players can collect key Alpro flavoured ingredients, while trying to avoid falling into giant gaps. It gives customers choices of alter egos in the form of their favourite Alpro superhero, including Miss Berry, Oatino and Soystorm.



Users are encouraged to compete against each other to achieve a high position on the leaderboard. Winners will be selected weekly, during the back-to-school timeframe from end August to end October, based on user skill and high scores. In the UK, winners will receive one of ten £100 Lego toy gift vouchers, one prize will be available each week across ten weeks.

“The new Alpro Kids range is more than just a product - it’s a step toward empowering families to make healthier choices without compromising on taste or joy. This is reflected in the fun connected experience accompanying this new range. We hope it entertains kids of all ages, while helping them to understand the nutritional benefits of plant-based food. The graphics and branding are superb - and working with the team at Appetite Creative has made this process seamless,” said Gianluca Ciliento, Europe brand manager - Plant-Based at Alpro.

“We’re always keen to try new and creative ways to adapt the look and feel of a connected experience, within the realms of the brand guidelines, to create something truly engaging for its customers. I’m confident Miss Berry, Oatsy and Soystorm will take the plant-based world by storm! Who wouldn’t want to be a cute food-based superhero?” said Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative.

The web app tracks real-time interaction, such as buying habits, product preferences, average engagement time, age, location, scan rate, page views, number of users, return users and social media shares, including GDPR-compliant personal data to enable the brand to optimise its marketing and better understand consumers.

The campaign will run during the summer in multiple countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The UK experience will be available exclusively at Asda stores.