Creative technology studio Appetite Creative today announced the launch of ‘Connected Packaging: The Game-Changing Marketing Tool’ now available in Spanish. Authored by Managing Director, Jenny Stanley, a pioneer in the connected packaging industry, her comprehensive guide offers fresh perspectives on this rapidly evolving field.

The book, initially launched in September 2024, provides an extensive exploration of connected packaging that bridges the gap between physical products and digital experiences.

Proving popular to date, the United States has seen the highest sales rate at 32%, followed by Germany at 26% and the United Kingdom at 21%. The other four countries in which the book is available, include Spain, France, Netherlands and Sweden, each represent 5% of total sales.

“It’s brilliant to see my book resonate with industry leaders worldwide in such a short time. Labelled a ‘must-read’ for anyone in marketing or packaging innovation, I hope it helps to demystify the technology and showcase its immense potential for marketers and brands alike. As I’ve said repeatedly, it's the future of brand-consumer relationships,” said author Jenny Stanley.



Spanning nine chapters, the book covers everything from the historical evolution of connected packaging and future trends to regulatory and ethical considerations. Packaging legislation, especially in the European Union, has been reformed substantially since 2018, and this is the first comprehensive book on the topic to include insights and advice for those navigating this recent wave of change.

Drawing from her extensive experience and Appetite Creative's position as a global leader in the sector, Stanley offers readers a unique blend of practical insights, case studies, and future projections. The book also includes a glossary of terms and a comprehensive list of resources for further reading, making it an essential reference for professionals in marketing, packaging, and brand management.

The book features contributions from industry leaders, including executives from AIPIA, Domino, GS1, Digimarc, PolyTag, Avery Dennison, Koenig & Bauer, Laava, Amazon and Packaging Europe providing a comprehensive view of the Connected Packaging landscape. These expert insights offer readers a well-rounded understanding of the technology's applications across various sectors.

Key topics covered in the book include:

1. The Evolution of Connected Packaging: A chronological journey from barcodes to advanced technologies like NFC and AR.

2. Technology Behind Connected Packaging: In-depth explanations of QR codes, NFC, Bluetooth beacons, and digital watermarking.

3. Business Case for Connected Packaging: Insights into marketing, supply chain management, and sustainability benefits.

4. Case Studies and Industry Examples: Analysis of successful campaigns and lessons learned.

5. Consumer Experience: Understanding interactive engagement and leveraging behavioural insights.

6. Designing and Implementing Connected Packaging: Strategic planning and implementation strategies.

7. Future Trends: Emerging technologies, market predictions, and potential challenges.

8. Regulatory and Ethical Considerations: Compliance, privacy, and ethical marketing practices.

9. Conclusions and final summary.

‘Connected Packaging: The Game-Changing Marketing Tool’ is now available to buy from Amazon -Spanish version here and English version here.