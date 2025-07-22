From Experiment to Strategy: Packaging’s Media Transformation Accelerates

The recent AIPIA & AWA Smart Packaging World Congress conference confirmed, what many of us in the industry have suspected for a while, that connected packaging is officially a legitimate media channel and strategic business asset. Over two days, I watched industry heavyweights from Coca-Cola, Kellanova, Barilla and Danone validate what we've been advocating, that packaging delivers measurable return-on-investment (ROI) with zero media wastage.

The keynote, from former creative director at Google, Patrick Collister, proved that creative teams are ready to embrace packaging as dynamic canvas, while concrete case studies demonstrated real-world success beyond experimental campaigns. The Connected Brand Packaging and Interactive Brand Packaging Network (IBPN) track at the conference wasn't just another session; it was a thread woven throughout the two days and, importantly, gave connected packaging its moment to shine.

Audience measurement & consumer engagement

Martin Radford from AudienceProject opened the track with insights into audience measurement for connected packaging, demonstrating how consumers interact with packaging as a media channel.

Drawing on extensive industry expertise and high-profile brand collaborations, Radford showed how connected packaging captures consumer attention and delivers measurable engagement, establishing packaging as a dynamic touchpoint between brands and consumers.

ROI measurement & business impact

“Connected packaging represents the most efficient media channel available today - zero wastage, direct consumer engagement, and measurable ROI that traditional advertising simply cannot match,” said Paul Simonet, founder of Experience is Everything. “The data we're seeing consistently shows that when done right, connected packaging delivers results that transform how brands think about consumer touchpoints.”

Simonet delivered a comprehensive analysis of connected packaging's business impact, presenting a ‘whistle stop tour’ through the data behind connected packaging ROI. His presentation showcased how ROI can be tracked, quantified and optimised. His presentation opened up opportunities for the IBPN to offer specialised workshops helping brands understand and maximise their connected packaging impact.

Real-world success stories

The Pringles case study presentation from Roisin Devine, European senior digital manager for Pringles, and Tim Ridding, senior business relationship manager EU IT at Kellanova, brought theory into practice beautifully. They shared compelling video content demonstrating measurable results from major FMCG connected packaging initiatives. What struck me most was how they positioned these not as experimental campaigns, but as integral business strategies with clear implementation roadmaps.

The subsequent 55-minute panel discussion, which I moderated, provided further strategic context. Devine and Ridding, alongside Inge Fleuren from Checkpoint Systems and Camilla Young from GS1, shared a comprehensive view of where connected packaging is heading. The discussion around Tesco's initiatives particularly resonated - as someone who's been closely watching the GS1 Sunrise implementation across 20% of products - seeing the broader industry implications discussed at this level was invaluable.

Creative renaissance

Day two belonged to Patrick Collister, whose keynote received the biggest applause of the entire track. As someone who's spent years trying to convince creative teams that packaging can be a dynamic canvas, Collister's assertion that “a brand is just a fancy word for personality” and his emphasis on “getting into your consumer's hands” cut through so much industry jargon. When he revealed that traditional advertising CTRs have plummeted to 0.01% and stressed that “everybody hates advertising - we need a medium that people like,” he articulated what many of us in the industry have been saying for a while.

His examples were particularly powerful. The LVMH Olympic medal box strategy demonstrated exactly how packaging can become a coveted brand asset rather than disposable container and he revealed that North American companies alone spend $3 trillion on personalisation. The statistic that “81% of brands could disappear tomorrow and no one would notice” was stark but underscored why meaningful consumer connections through integrated storytelling matters more than ever.

Industry momentum is real

What impressed me was the brand response. Having representatives from Barilla, Coca-Cola, Kellanova, and Danone not just attending but actively engaging demonstrated that this isn't niche interest anymore - it's mainstream strategy. The consistent feedback I heard was that brands found genuine value in learning “how others are doing it” and appreciated the opportunity to “meet the experts and understand what's happening in this space.”

Multiple brand representatives told me directly that “more brands should come” to future IBPN events. That kind of peer endorsement signals we've reached a tipping point where connected packaging knowledge is becoming competitive advantage rather than experimental curiosity.

The future is now

Several key themes emerged that will shape our industry's direction. The measurable ROI capabilities that significantly exceed traditional digital channels are no longer theoretical - they're proven. The GS1 Sunrise 2D code transition is creating new opportunities for brand-consumer interaction. Most importantly, regulatory drivers including EU Digital Product Passport legislation are accelerating adoption whether brands feel ready or not. Also, that there’s a critical need for CEO-level packaging strategy commitment.

After witnessing the energy and commitment at the conference, my main takeaway is that connected packaging isn't just the future - it's the present reality for brands serious about meaningful consumer engagement. The conference helped to establish connected packaging as a legitimate, measurable and essential media channel. I’m proud to say, as a founding member, that the IBPN has made strong first strides towards giving our industry the framework needed to move forward with confidence.

