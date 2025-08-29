An Elephant Takes a Joyride in Virgin Media O2 Spot

Virgin Media O2 has launched the fourth chapter of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ campaign, ‘Trunk Trucker’ - a bold, integrated campaign from creative agency of record VCCP, designed to spotlight Virgin Media’s TV and entertainment service.



Building on the success of previous campaigns ‘Highland Rider’, ‘Goat Glider’ and ‘Walrus Whizzer’, the new creative shifts focus from broadband to entertainment, showcasing that Virgin Media offers a world-class selection of programming - including TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Disney+ and Netflix.



At the heart of the campaign is a striking 60” spot, which VCCP and its global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with multi-award winning director (DGA’s Director of the Year) Andreas Nilsson through Biscuit Filmworks to bring the idea to life, with hyper-realistic CGI once again crafted by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Untold Studios.



Set to the soundtrack of Laura Branigan’s ‘Self Control’, the film follows an elephant as she steals a red truck from a gas station and embarks on an epic journey into the big city. With maverick energy and a twinkle in her eye, we see her drive into the centre of Bangkok, drawn in from the countryside by the lure of the bright city lights. ‘Trunk Trucker’ represents the feeling of discovering entertainment like you’ve never imagined - a visual metaphor for the scale, breadth and richness of Virgin Media’s TV and entertainment offering. Just like in the previous three films, our hero represents how it feels to be with Virgin Media. Only this time, rather than fast, reliable broadband, it's the awe and wonder of a world of entertainment that takes centre stage.

The campaign is live from 29th August and will run nationwide until October. The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, online video, out of home, radio and social, with media planning and buying by MG OMD.

​Simon Valcarcel, marketing director at Virgin Media O2, said, "Virgin Media is home to a breadth of unmissable entertainment across the UK’s most popular channels, apps and streaming services – from Sky Sports to Netflix and more, there’s something for everyone. Trunk Trucker brings that to life in a big, bold and memorable way, full of Virgin Media’s trademark energy and character."



​David Masterman, executive creative director at VCCP, added, "Promoting Virgin Media’s TV service gave us the perfect chance to have a bit more fun with the world we’ve built. This time, it’s the story of an opportunist elephant joyrider that leaves the countryside behind and heads into the city, because she’s heard it’s where all the best entertainment is. She’s as bold and unstoppable as the brand itself."

