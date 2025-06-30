Allied Global Marketing Ireland Brings Cupra Pulse Stage to Life at Beyond the Pale

Cupra made a bold impression at this year’s Beyond the Pale festival with the debut of the Cupra Pulse Stage - a custom-built electronic music experience that merged cutting-edge automotive design with the energy of live performance.

Conceived and produced by AGM, the angular, sculptural structure was inspired by the bold lines and progressive spirit of the Cupra brand. The bespoke lighting design and architectural presence of the stage created an electrifying focal point, embodying the same disruptive energy that Cupra brings to the road.

Part of Cupra’s global mission to fuse performance with culture, the Pulse Stage was the latest activation in its ongoing partnership with Beyond the Pale. By blending high-end electronic music with immersive design, the experience positioned Cupra at the intersection of innovation and lifestyle.

From initial concept to execution, AGM delivered a seamless creative process. The team developed detailed, photo-realistic renders and a fully visualised toolkit that guided precise production on-site resulting in a final build nearly indistinguishable from the original concept.

“This was a brilliant example of creative freedom paired with production excellence,” said Jonny Davis, EVP, Allied Global Marketing. “From the first sketch to the final light cue, we were trusted to bring bold thinking to life while giving Cupra full confidence in our process through high-fidelity renders, hands-on collaboration, and flawless delivery. It’s the kind of partnership that pushes us all to create more distinctive and culturally resonant work.”

By day, the space offered stylish comfort and brand engagement. By night, the Pulse Stage transformed into a vibrant hub of electronic music, with a curated lineup of DJs energising the crowd and amplifying Cupra’s presence at the festival.

