Airalo eSIM Spots Tap into Common Travel Fears

New global creative agency Uncharted has unveiled its first US TV campaign, marking a milestone moment for both the agency and director Florence Poppy Deary, who makes her debut project since signing with Biscuit Filmworks.



The campaign for Airalo, the world’s leading eSIM provider, with coverage in over 200 countries and 20 million users, taps into common travel fears, conveying a clear message: if you don’t pack the internet, you’re not ready to travel.

For Uncharted, co-founded by renowned creative Laura Jordan Bambach, it’s a proud moment: its first campaign for the US market, made with a director they believe is set for big things “This campaign reflects our brilliant partnership with the Airalo team - creating standout work for their biggest market through our global teams, but also having a load of fun doing it. It shows in the work and in the confident decisions we’ve made along the way. It was also a privilege to work with Florence - she’s a superstar with incredible talent and attitude.”

Florence Poppy Deary, director, added, “These films are why I don’t go on holiday. To me, they’re not ads - they’re memoirs. But unlike holidays, I loved making these spots. An actual joy, thanks to the smart, brave, and lovely humans at Uncharted and Airalo - and I may even reconsider my stance on vacations.”

The campaign runs across linear TV, streaming, digital, and social - reaching American travelers just as they plan their summer escapes.

