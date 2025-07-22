Absolute Welcomes VFX Supervisor Paul Norris

​Absolute has welcomed Academy Award winning VFX supervisor Paul Norris to its film and TV team. Known for work on Films such as American Assassin, Ex Machina and Bohemian Rhapsody, Paul will be bringing over two decades of experience to the Absolute Film & TV department, taking it from strength to strength.



Beginning his career in 1991, Paul initially worked in Commercials and Broadcast Design. Starting out as a Henry and Flame artist, the following decade saw him work for various post houses and TV stations, including VHQ Singapore, Sky TV and the BBC. In 2000, Paul joined Millfilm and began working on Film VFX projects as a flame artist. He hasn’t looked back since, working for industry heavyweights such as Framestore, DNEG and Molinare, and most recently, has completed work VFX supervising on the Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, starring Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Oprah Winfrey.



Nominated for a BAFTA, and winning an Emmy Honour, the 2016 Academy Awards saw Paul win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for his work on ‘Ex Machina’. He is renowned industry-wide for his exceptional talent, but mentorship has also been a key feature of his career to date, and will be used to help further accelerate Absolute’s growing Film & TV department.



“While maintaining my independence as a VFX Supe, the ability to work alongside the team at Absolute is a really exciting opportunity,” says Paul. “The team has completed some impressive projects in the past few years, and I'm thrilled to be helping the team to reach an even higher level. Their ambition is infectious, and I can't wait to help bring more bold, cinematic visions to life. It's an interesting time for visual effects, and I'm proud to be part of a company that's pushing its boundaries in a dynamic way."



Absolute head of film and TV Danny Duke shares the enthusiasm, “To have someone of Paul’s calibre support the team really is a signal of our intent, in a time where we’re looking to take on some of our biggest projects to date. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him work with us. His expertise, creativity and vision will be key for us as we drive towards our goals and I’m incredibly excited for what’s ahead.”

