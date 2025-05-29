senckađ
Work of the Week in association withThe Artery
AUNZ Work of the Week: ANZ and TBWA\New Zealand

29/05/2025
'Record Season' is a time-capsule that elevates sports sponsorship from logo placement to cultural artefact, LBB’s Tom Loudon writes

ANZ Bank and TBWA\NZ have launched ‘Record Season’ -- a limited-edition vinyl that transforms Auckland FC's historic debut season into an orchestral audio experience, featuring consecutive opening wins, a 532-minute defensive streak, and the unified chants of thousands of fans.

When AFC was introduced to the A-League, the club initially struggled for sponsorship. So brands like ANZ have a vested interest in building AFC’s brand, not just their own, and ensuring a return on sponsorship investment. For ANZ, that started with the 'Day 1 Jerseys', which saw a select number of shirts hung around the city using OOH sites to reward original fans. The team went on to win the league in its very first season.

'Record Season' is the latest example of the bank making a move regular sponsors often don’t -- prioritising fans first. Releasing just physical 150 copies makes it feel like a true collectible, and working with local producers, including sound engineers who are genuine fans, ensures authenticity beyond typical corporate gestures.

Ultimately, immortalising a team's first, triumphant season on vinyl does more to build the club’s brand than ANZ’s -- a strategic generosity designed to build and celebrate real fandom. And as TBWA\NZ CCO Shane Bradnick told LBB, the true test of success will come in the far future, when we find out whether the records become cherished relics of club history.

LBB’s Global Sponsor
