The APA Show Celebrates 25th Anniversary

For over 25 years, the APA Show has celebrated the highest standards of craft in TV commercials (The APA Collection) - honouring the talent, technique and creativity that have defined the best in advertising production. But today, the landscape looks different. Storytelling extends far beyond the 30-second spot. Branded content lives online, campaigns are multi-platform, and effectiveness is more essential than ever. Work isn’t just judged by how it looks, but by what it achieves.

That’s why this year, for the first time, the APA Show has opened its categories and are proud to introduce two new categories recognising Branded Online Content and Effectiveness-shining a light on their member's creative work that not only pushed boundaries but delivered real impact for brands.

If you’ve collaborated with an APA member company, there’s a good chance your campaigns are up for an award!

On the 10th September, The APA Show will seethe premiere of this year’s winners AND this year marks the25th anniversary of the show so it is going to be a night of honouring the past and celebrating the future.



Guests will enjoy unlimited drinks, gourmet canapés, and live music-all set against the iconic backdrop of the V&A Museum.

