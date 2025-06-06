senckađ
news
Awards and Events
Group745

straight 8 Shootout 2025 Heads to Cannes and London

06/06/2025
See how the industry fares attempting to make cinema without a brief, a client or even any editing

The APAand Cinelab Film + Digital presents ‘straight 8 shootout 2025’ with additional support from SHOTS, and MACHINESHOP.

The list of companies who’ve submitted a straight 8 shootout film this year includes... DEPT AGENCY // DIRECTORS GUILD // DROOL // IMAGINE THIS! //
MR+POSITIVE // NEW-LAND // QUIET STORM // RICSWRLD STUDIOS // SCUARE //
SIREN MUSIC // SNAPPER FILMS // VCCP.

Each company has made a short film, edited entirely in-camera, on just one roll of Super 8 film. Every film will then be shown - no matter how, or even if, it came out. A live vote in the auditorium and trophy ceremony will be the climax of the show.

Additionally the straight 8 team will present the incredible top eight films they screened in May at Cannes Film Festival. With the help of jury members Asif Kapadia, Mark Jenkin, Stuart Brown (BFI) and more, these were selected from 150 entries to their annual open competition.

Get tickets for both these exciting industry events now at straight8.net/shootout

  • Cannes: Friday June 20th 2025 - 11am-12:45pm + alfresco breakfast 10am
    sponsored by SHOTS. Cinema les Arcades, 77 Rue Felix Faure, Cannes
  • London: Thursday June 26th 2025 - 6-8pm + nearby after-party
    Prince Charles Cinema, 7 Leicester Place, London

straight 8 shootout is supported by APA, Cinelab Film+Digital, SHOTS and MACHINESHOP

Any kind of creative company is invited to take the straight 8 shootout challenge: to make a 2.5 minute short film created entirely in-camera on just one cartridge of super 8mm film. Every shot is taken in story order, with no opportunity for re-takes or editing. Any visual effects, colouring and titling must be done the old-fashioned way: as part of the shoot, with the camera. Super 8 doesn’t record sound, so soundtracks are made ‘blind’ and must be original.

Entrants send their exposed but un-developed film cartridges to straight 8 partners Cinelab Film & Digital who will process and scan the films. straight 8 will then line up each soundtrack with the first frame of the film. It’s that ‘simple’.

Credits
