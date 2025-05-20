The Production Unplugged Directory Is Curated by Brands, for Brands

As brands are increasingly working directly with production companies, there is a growing need for more information about the production suppliers out there- the Production Unplugged Directory is the APA’s answer to this - A FIRST OF ITS KIND resource for brands looking for their future production partner.



The APA’s report 'What clients want from advertising production today…and how they can get it' revealed that marketers want to hear more about;



- the work production companies are producing



- how they produce it in Iine with industry trends



- how they are solving problems for modern day marketers.



The APA’s response was to launch Production Unplugged, an initiative designed to bring brands and production companies closer together. The Unplugged LIVE event that brought together over 420 attendees, amongst them representatives from 50 leading brands - took place on 1st May 2025 and consisted of 5 zones of carefully curated content, all aligned to the themes most relevant to marketers today; Agile partnerships, ESG, Customer Experience, Future Focus and Smart production.



Exhibitors at the event underwent a rigorous selection process, curated by senior brand-side marketers -Sky, what3words, Diageo, Waitrose, Estee Lauder - (Here is the full list of 2025 curators).



Production Unplugged’s Directory will undoubtedly become the definitive resource for those wishing to learn more about how production companies are meeting the needs of modern marketers and which one to choose as their future partner.



Access the free directory via the Production Unplugged site here.



Read more from APA here.