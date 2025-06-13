senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

ADCE Opens Call for 2025 'Best of Europe' Awards

13/06/2025
52
Share
For the first time, final round will be open to the public as part of the new ADCE Creative Week

The 2025 edition of the Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Best of European Design and Advertising Awards has officiallyopened the call for entries.

The competition hosts all the award-winning work from across Europe and is the only one of its kind. Only works that have already been recognised at a national level are eligible, ensuring that entries represent the finest local creativity while gaining international visibility and promotion.

The final deadline to submit entries is September 26th, all entries can be submitted in the official Awards Platform.

The jury, composed of top-tier creatives and designers from across Europe, will meet online in October for the first two rounds of judging. The final round will take place in person at the Disseny Hub in Barcelona on November 19th and 20th

For the first time in ADCE history, the third and final round will be open to the public as part of the new ADCE Creative Week format. Attendees will witness the most critical moment of the competition: the selection of the Special Awards and the Grand Prix, the overall winner.

This new creative event format will feature activities designed for the entire creative industry, culminating in two major gala celebrations that ensure winners receive the recognition and visibility they deserve. The Student Awards Gala will take place on November 20th. The ADCE Awards Gala will follow on November 21st.

More information about the ADCE Creative Week will be revealed soon.

New Categories

For the 2025 edition, ADCE has added five new categories to reflect emerging trends in the advertising industry and align more closely with local award structures. This move enables more creatives to compete fairly in their respective disciplines and reflects ADCE’s commitment to evolving with the industry and embracing innovation.

The new categories are:

PRINT & OUTDOOR: 2.9 Craft – Art Direction

Craft of visual direction, with a successful integration of all visual elements.

INTERACTIVE & MOBILE: 3.8 Digital Direct Marketing
Direct social posts, personalised emails, or one-to-one digital campaigns.

INTERACTIVE & MOBILE: 3.9 Influencer Marketing
Collaborations with social media influencers to elevate a brand through their audience and unique style. Executed across one or more platforms.

BRAND EXPERIENCE: 5.7 Creative Effectiveness
Recognising initiatives that demonstrate significant brand or business impact. Entries must include measurable objectives, insights, strategy, and results.

INTEGRATED & INNOVATION: 6.7 Artificial Intelligence
Work that uses AI to explore new techniques, applications, or creative processes and pushes the boundaries of innovation.

All categories and further information are available on the official awards platformhere

Fee System

ADCE is a non-profit organisation, and uses revenue generated from awards entries to invest into its educational and professional development initiatives. 

To simplify the process and promote fairness, a flat entry fee will be implemented for all locally awarded works — regardless of whether they received Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Shortlist. This change streamlines the submission process and ensures equal opportunity for all participants.

Once again, freelancers will benefit from a 30% reduced fee to support independent professionals. Additionally, Ukrainian entries will receive a 50% discount to support the local creative industry during these challenging times.

Winners from ADCE member countries also benefit from a reduced submission fee.

The One Club Global Creative Rankings

For the third year in a row, ADCE winners are summing up points to The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings.

Thanks to the merger with The One Club for Creativity, based in New York, ADCE is expanding its reach and promoting European creativity on a global stage. This partnership brings a range of benefits to the ADCE community, including international visibility for all ADCE Awards winners.  

The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings now include all ADCE awardees, making it the industry’s foremost global ranking of agencies, brands, campaigns, and creative professionals.

The rankings are compiled from scores across The One Show, the global ADC Annual Awards, ONE Asia Creative Awards, The One Club US Chapter Awards, Type Directors Club (TDC) competitions, and the ADCE Awards.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The One Club for Creativity
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The One Club for Creativity
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1