818 Tequila Announces 50ML Bottles of Reposado and Blanco on 8.18 Day

In celebration of 8.18 Day 2025, Kendall Jenner's award-winning 818 Tequila has served up something small, but delicious. For the first time ever, the brand announced the release of their 818 Minis- 50ML bottles of its signature Reposado and Blanco expressions - rolling out nationwide beginning in September.

Also known as "shooters" or "nips," these pocket-size pours deliver the same premium tequila that 818 fans already love, but in a playful size that can fit a purse.

To mark the launch, 818 Tequila is debuting its tongue-in-cheek new social campaign, ‘Free the Nip,’ which reimagines the mini bottle as the ultimate new fashion accessory. No longer confined to minibars or airplane carts, the 818 Minis are now more versatile and spontaneous, clipped to your purse, going where you go.

Additionally, dropping September 8 at 12 pm ET, fans can get their hands on an 818 Minis launch bundle featuring a collectible 818 Mini Bag Charm on Gopuff. Clip an 818 Mini to your bag, your phone case, or even your outfit, and go where the night (or day) takes you.

"We designed the 818 Minis to be chic and fun," said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila. "The release is a direct response to what our fans have been asking for, it's about growing our portfolio and making 818 more accessible in everyday moments. We've made our minis into your new favourite accessory!"

"As we grow the 818 brand, this launch is a strategic step that strengthens our position at the intersection of culture and premium spirits," said Kathleen Braine, CMO of Calabasas Beverage Company. "People are clipping charms and lip glosses to their bags, so we thought, why not the 818 Mini? We're giving the mini a tongue-in-cheek new role as your new favourite accessory, no longer relegated to minibars or airplane carts."

Bridging culture, fashion, and function, the ‘Free the Nip’ social campaign positions 818 Minis as the go-to tequila for high-style moments. By tapping into the ‘Little Treat Culture’ loved by gen z and younger millennials, 818 Minis turn a small indulgence into a fun personal statement. With big flavour packed into a sleek, spontaneous format, they're proof that even the smallest sips can make the biggest impact.

818 Minis will retail at SRP $3.99 for Blanco and SRP $4.99 for Reposado, and will roll out at stores like BevMo!, Total Wine & More, and Remedy Liquor starting in September.

Photo credit: Nick Wiesner and 818 Tequila

