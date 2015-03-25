72andSunny LA Brings Back the COD KillCameraman... And He's Pissed

Randall Higgins is back and he’s pissed. His camera is missing which makes his job pretty much impossible. Who is going to be in charge of capturing the incredible new “killcam” shots from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’s second downloadable content (DLC) drop, Ascendance?

In the new gameplay trailer from Activision, 72andSunny, and Ant Farm, Randall Higgins gives players fair warning to be prepared for the new maps and weapons, climate changes and zombies. DLC 2 will be available to Call of Duty XBox players on March 31st.



