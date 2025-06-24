42 Branded Welcomes 3 New Directors

42 Branded has welcomed three new faces to its talent roster for commercial representation, the directing duo Helena & Bartek, and director Sara Harrak.



Helena and Bartek join 42 Branded on the heels of their new film ‘Glorious Summer,’ which had its world premiere at SXSW. The film is an ethereal drama about a trio of young women that live in a carefree state of limbo, while all their needs are fulfilled by an enigmatic system that has only one demand. They cannot leave their idyllic palace, and its endless, glorious summer.

Packed with style, the film is emblematic of the traits Helena and Bartek bring to the screen, whether working in feature films, music videos or commercials. With both having worked simultaneously in various creative fields, with Helena’s background in choreography, theatre direction and photography, and Bartek’s in music composition and directing audio production This multi-faceted approach leads to the creation of visually striking and self contained universes, that recognise the extraordinary in the ordinary, always with a human story at its core.

Sara Harrak is a British Moroccan filmmaker, who’s latest short ‘Solers United’ which premiered at BIF Flare, explores the world of women’s football, following a grassroots team fighting to save their club, with drama, flirty friendships and unspoken betrayals.

Sara's work often focuses on dark comedy, romance and drama, while also telling stories that show the strength and diversity of people in a range of different circumstances, from the emotionally serious to the patently absurd. All done with a deft and humorous touch.

Taken together this is another step forward for 42 Branded, which has been evolving its offering in-tandem with the growing industry appetite for new content formats outside of the traditional TV commercial arena.



“We are thrilled to have Helena and Bartek and Sara join our roster,” said Clancie Brennan managing director at 42 Branded. “Helena and Bartek’s unique stylised vision and Sara’s progressive comedic sensibilities perfectly align with our commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in the industry.”

