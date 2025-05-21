senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

303 MullenLowe to Shape Netball WA’s Future With Corporate Strategy Overhaul

21/05/2025
108
Share
Having successfully developed Netball WA’s masterbrand strategy, 303 MullenLowe takes on a broader role to align on-court and off-court business objectives

Drawing on its evolving and expanding brand and consultancy offering, 303 MullenLowe has been appointed by Netball Western Australia to define its corporate vision and ongoing strategy.

Working closely with Netball WA’s executive team and its board of directors, 303 MullenLowe has been tasked with developing a long-term Corporate Strategy Plan, which in turn will determine the organisation’s focus, investment priorities and how it promotes netball throughout the State.

It represents an extension of the agency’s appointment in 2024 to help develop Netball WA’s brand blueprint.

Simone Hansen, Netball WA group CEO said, “Last year, the 303 MullenLowe team worked incredibly well in partnership with our team to help define the Netball WA Masterbrand Strategy, which also covers West Coast Fever and Shooting Stars.

“As a result, we decided to get them back to support us with this Corporate Strategy project, which will help Netball WA to clearly define our priorities on and off the court from 2026 to 2030.

“303 MullenLowe have brought a fresh perspective into the business and we are looking forward to working closely with them, utilising their expertise and guidance, over the coming months as we develop the next iteration of our strategic plan.”

303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley said work would begin immediately to define Netball WA’s vision for the coming years, and a plan to bring that vision to life across several key areas.

“Undertaking the brand strategy project in 2024 gave us a chance to really get under the hood of Netball WA, and in doing so we were able to uncover a business full of passion and possibility,” he said.

“Our promise throughout that process was to give the team a blueprint that they could own. Extending our work into developing the organisations much broader Corporate Strategy Plan is a great responsibility, and one we relish. Being tasked with this important work is testament to the successful partnership we’ve built with this outstanding organisation.”

303 MullenLowe Perth’s managing director Rene Migliore said, “The appointment is another example of 303 MullenLowe’s evolving brand and consultancy offering. Since expanding our capability in this area we’ve delivered work within the volunteer recruitment, member retention and business prioritisation sectors and look forward to continuing this work with partners across WA and beyond.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from 303 MullenLowe
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from 303 MullenLowe
Role Reversal
Levande
05/06/2025
Excuses
Levande
05/06/2025
Girls' Trip
Levande
05/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1