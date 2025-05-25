2degrees Turns Phone Notifications Into Soothing Lullabies

As part of its ongoing work to promote healthier phone behaviours, 2degrees used timely radio ads to help get people to get their phones put to bed at bedtime. The ads turned notifications into lullabies and played late at night on phone first channels like Spotify, a fun reminder to put your phone to bed for the night and get to sleep.

Created by TBWA\NZ in partnership with audio specialist Eardrum, Phone Lullabies reimagines three iconic bedtime tunes -- Rock-a-bye Baby, Brahms’ Lullaby and Hush Little Baby -- using nothing but mobile sounds.

Dings, swipes, buzzes and alerts -- typically designed to capture attention - have been reworked into calming soundscapes that signal it’s time to put the phone (and yourself) to bed.

The campaign continued 2degrees’ ongoing mission to help New Zealanders build healthier relationships with their phones under their Farier Phones Platform. The lullabies will air as targeted radio ads and streaming audio, timed to reach listeners during their evening wind-down.

“We’ve all been there -- a last scroll before sleep turns into an hour,” says Dave Pearce, GM marketing for 2degrees. “This work builds on our ambition to support digital wellbeing in relevant and disarming ways. It takes the very sounds that usually keep us locked in, and flips them into something that helps you switch off.”

This radio-led audio activation places each lullaby in high-frequency slots just before bedtime, gently encouraging listeners to disconnect and relax.

“There’s something arresting about taking the sounds we hear every day and flipping them into something unexpected,” says Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer at TBWA\NZ. “ We loved the idea of reimagining these alerts as soothing lullabies -- it’s surprising and fun but serves an important purpose in helping people unwind at the end of the day -- in a very 2degrees kind of way.”

The campaign follows the success of previous 2degrees’ work under its Fight for Fair platform, tackling everything from oversharing to notification overload.

