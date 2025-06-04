2025 Effie Awards Europe Now Open for Entries, with New Categories and a Focus on Impact

Entries for the prestigious 2025 Effie Awards Europe are officially open, welcoming the most effective marketing campaigns across the continent. Submit your work by the first deadline on 30 July or by the final cut off on 10 September. Winners will be unveiled and celebrated at Effie Day, taking place in Brussels on 10 December.

Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands that want to be recognised for their most effective marketing efforts that made a difference and achieved real, measurable results.

This year, Effie Europe has tailored the programme to keep pace with the rapidly evolving marketing landscape, refreshing its categories to spotlight emerging opportunities and tackle new industry challenges. Leading the charge is the introduction of the Health Effectiveness category, in collaboration with the EACA's Health Communications Council. This category celebrates marketing efforts proven effective in making a positive impact on health outcomes at an individual and societal level. Winners of this award will be recognised for innovative marketing strategies, technologies or creative approaches that bring about change to improve patients’ lives. A complete listing of this year's categories can be found here.

In 2025, Effie Europe is also unveiling a new accolade: the Independent Agency of the Year award. This prestigious new title will spotlight outstanding agencies that are not majority-owned by a holding company.

Teams can enter ideas that worked in:

Multi-market:

Multi-market categories: for campaigns that run in two or more European countries

for campaigns that run in two or more European countries NEW: Health Effectiveness: to celebrate marketing efforts proven effective in making a positive impact on health outcomes at an individual and societal level

Single-market:

Best of Europe: for campaigns that won Gold/Grand Effie in a 2023 national Effie competition. Teams can enter this track if there is no national Effie programme in their countries

for campaigns that won Gold/Grand Effie in a 2023 national Effie competition. Teams can enter this track if there is no national Effie programme in their countries Positive Change: for campaigns that run in a single country and promote the greater good

Additionally, Effie Europe has created valuable new resources designed to guide and inspire you in crafting a standout entry.

Effie Effectiveness Explained: a training giving exclusive tips and actionable insights on building a culture of effectiveness within your organisation. This practical training series shows you how to leverage the Effie framework to drive results, create standout entries, and boost your chances of winning. The programme is divided into four focused sessions, kicking off with a fundamental yet crucial question: What is Effie, and why does it matter? The following sessions will be released weekly throughout June. Check it out.

Effie Awards Europe Support Assistant: a real-time, AI-powered assistant designed to help entrants navigate the awards process, based strictly on the official documentation. It offers quick guidance on eligibility, submission requirements, categories, judging criteria, and more. Got a question?

Effie Insights: page packed with case studies and research papers from award-winning campaigns.

This year’s awards are co-chaired by Barbara Sala, Europe senior connections director at Coca-Cola, and Sven Huberts, president of global experience and innovation at Dentsu. Judging will take place in two rounds in September and October, with the In-person Grand Jury on 10 December In Brussels.

The Effie Awards Europe are organised by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) in partnership with Kantar as the Strategic Insights Partner, Google, ACT Responsible and the Ad Net Zero.

