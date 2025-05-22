2025 Cannes Contenders: Top Picks from Worldwide Partners Independent Agencies

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is less than a month away, and this year, the spotlight is shining brightly on independent agencies. These agile, innovative, and passionate teams from around the globe are bringing a fresh perspective to the advertising landscape. Their work, characterized by bold creativity and a deep understanding of cultural nuances, is not just driving brand growth but also pushing the boundaries of the industry. From leveraging cutting-edge technologies to sparking important conversations, these independent agencies are proving that size doesn't determine impact, and their entries to Cannes Lions are sure to make a splash.



Here are Cannes contenders from ten of our independent agencies that are making a difference by doing things differently.







Bark Air: 100% Real Airline for Dogs



Agency: Tombras​



Location: USA

A 100% Totally Real Airline for Dogs

Yes, you read that right. An airline for dogs.



Together with BARK AIR, Tombras designed an airline from the ground up to put dogs first. Every detail, from the in-flight amenities (doggie champagne, anyone?) to the wagging tail on the outside of the plane, was crafted with a pup’s tastes in mind. Say goodbye to flying in crates and cargo holds, and hello to a Push for Belly Rubs button, a shoe chewing menu, and an in-air dog park.



For anybody getting jealous while reading this, don’t worry – humans fly free with every dog. Flights are booking now at air.bark.co.







Foundation Chu Sainte-Justine - Grow Beyond



Agency: LG2​



Location: Canada

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation launched 'Grow Beyond,' a public awareness campaign by LG2 featuring patient stories highlighting the hospital's exceptional care and Foundation-funded research. The campaign includes 'The Orange,' a fairy tale-style animated TV spot running in Quebec until October, complemented by French out-of-home posters and digital banners. The tagline 'Grow Beyond' emphasises the potential for growth for patients, families, staff, and society, representing a medical revolution focused on cure and prevention.

LG2 used children's perspectives with metaphors to explain complex situations. Jungle highlighted the unusual three-minute prime-time ad format and extensive visibility plans. Collaborations with YPR, Jungle, Gorditos, Rodeo FX, Circonflex, and LG2 supported the multi-channel campaign. The Foundation seeks support to transform children's lives.







Government of Pernambuco - My First Letter

Agency: Propeg



Location: Brazil

Pernambuco ranked third in Brazil for education in 2024, but faces high dropout rates among older students, prompting a government campaign. Instead of a typical Christmas theme, the campaign highlighted education's impact, inspired by Maria Edelzuita, a 95-year-old who became the world's oldest student. The concept was to film her writing her first letter to Santa. The Christmas Eve film went viral, significantly increased enrolment in adult education programs in 2025, and inspired educational inclusion projects nationwide.





Soles4Souls - Doors of Opportunity

Agency: FUSE Create​



Location: USA

To make Soles4Souls a common household name, FUSE Create gave their many different causes a common benefit, and an uncommon twist.

Soles4Souls, a non-profit that provides proper shoes and clothing to millions facing economic hardship, had a complicated mission. To uncomplicate it, FUSE landed on a benefit common to all areas of assistance: opening doors of opportunity.

To communicate ‘opportunity’ simply and tangibly, the agency reimagined the familiar 'No Shirt. No Shoes. No Service' sign by replacing 'No Service.' with 'No Employment', 'No Home', and 'No Future' – as a result, Soles4Souls moved from 5th to 4th in Awareness amongst competitors.







Moose Toys Crash ComiCon



Agency: R&R Partners



Location: USA

Toy marketing is everywhere these days. Kids have seen it all, and know how to sniff out an ad. They aren’t going to listen to their parents about what’s cool. And they certainly

aren’t going to take a toy brand’s word for it. So R&R Partners had to find a clever way to get their attention.



To win the attention of kids who have seen it all, they built a real 50-foot slime tanker from scratch. And they didn’t just drive it to the mecca of pop culture. R&R Partners crashed it right outside the doors of Comic Con. As crowds lined up in the morning, workers in hazmat suits opened the back door to reveal the slimiest, most surreal toy store ever.



To further drive engagement, they involved an array of influencers by building cryptic briefcases that could only be unlocked through solving a secret code. This helped drive the influencers and their tens of thousands of fans to the experience.







Black Noise Festival - The Sound of Matra



Agency: Mediator



Location: Hungary

To celebrate the Black Noise Festival’s 15th anniversary, Budapest Agency Mediator transformed Matra Mountain's topography into playable sound waves, partnering with Kilohearts to create a free sound kit. Festival artists incorporated the sound into their music, and a remix competition was held. "We loved this campaign not only because it successfully connected to the essence of a subcultural festival but also because the digital sound kit organically came to life through the performances of festival artists and competition submissions, completing the experience," said Dániel Csirke, creative director of Mediator, about the project.

Anyone can experience the true sound of the Matra by visiting The Sound of Matra page, where they can play the topography-inspired sound waves using their computer keyboard. To hear the sounds, visit The Sound of Mátra.







UKG - Time of Your Life



Agency: Zambezi



Location: USA

UKG, a company with low awareness in its industry, launched a campaign to elevate its brand and demonstrate its commitment to improving workplace environments. The campaign targeted a broader audience, including manager-level executives, and utilised a 360 approach, including a Today Show integration and sponsorships. By focusing on diverse workplaces and showcasing real employees, the campaign successfully increased UKG's aided awareness by 14% and led to a significant rise in revenue, securing the #2 market share position.





BC Nurses’ Union - Home for the Holidays



Agency: Wasserman​



Location: Canada

The 2024 BCNU holiday campaign aimed to boost nurses' pride by increasing public appreciation amid healthcare challenges. The hero spot depicts a nurse's dedication during the holidays, caring for a sick child instead of spending time with their own family. Set to 'Carol of the Bells,' the ad reveals the caregiver was a nurse, evoking a strong emotional response. This campaign significantly increased favourable public perception of nurses (79%) and support for their initiatives (45%), successfully reinforcing their dedication and the public's respect.





Acadia Pharmaceuticals - More to Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action



Agency: Lippe Taylor/prompt.



Location: USA

Parkinson's disease (PD) affects both physical and mental health, with ~50% of patients experiencing under recognised hallucinations or delusions. Due to stigma, 90% of patients/caregivers don't discuss these symptoms, leading to inappropriate treatment with sedating antipsychotics.

The More to Parkinson's campaign, featuring Ryan Reynolds, aims to raise awareness and encourage conversations about these non-motor symptoms. Research shows these symptoms profoundly impact families and are often more distressing than motor symptoms. Reynolds, whose father had PD, partnered with Acadia Pharmaceuticals to share his family's experience through a film and video series.



Lippe Taylor strategically launched the campaign to capitalise on Reynolds' popularity. The campaign's website provides resources for patients and caregivers. It achieved significant reach (four billion media impressions, 27 million social engagements) and increased awareness of PD-related hallucinations and delusions among patients (from 49% to 67%). Even an unbranded campaign drove traffic and specialist visits to the branded website.







ANJ - Behind the Mentions



Agency: HOMERUN



Location: France

Summer of 2024 opens with the European Ligue Soccer Championship: online gambling platforms expect more than 1,000,000€ of bets, just in France.

The risks are high for gambling addiction, an ever-growing issue for ANJ, the organization in charge of gambling regulation.



Everybody sees the fine print, but no one reads it. So HOMERUN forced people to pay attention.



First they played with betting advertising codes to catch the eye. Then then magnified the fine print, and extended the words with a true story: a gambling addict's true testimony.

