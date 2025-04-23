EDITION
We Are Social Australia
Social Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://wearesocial.com/au/
lets.chat@wearesocial.net
02 9046 3710
Short-Form Content Has “Completely Transformed” Production
14/07/2025
We Are Social Australia Named KFC's Social Agency of Record
06/07/2025
We Are Social Australia Promotes Kelly Spence to Managing Partner
24/06/2025
We Are Social Launches Reputation Practice as Research Reveals Social’s Growing Influence on Corporate Trust
25/05/2025
Suzie Shaw: “There’s a Clear Opportunity for Brands to Rethink Their Investment Mix”
09/04/2025
We Are Social Promotes Suzie Shaw to APAC CEO, Launches Thailand Office
26/03/2025
We Are Social Becomes Lion's Social Agency of Record
19/03/2025
We Are Social: Social Media is the New Search Engine for Brand Research
25/02/2025
A Good Agency Isn’t “Just There to Take Orders”: The Secret to Long Term Client Relationships
12/02/2025
We Are Social Appointed Marketing Agency for eBay
02/12/2024
Volkswagen Group Australia Appoints We Are Social as Social Agency of Record
05/11/2024
Suzie Shaw Warns “You’ve Got to Entertain or Die”
29/10/2024
