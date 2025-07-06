We Are Social Australia Named KFC's Social Agency of Record

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social Australia has been appointed as the social agency of record for KFC Australia, following a competitive pitch.

As KFC continues to evolve its role in culture and deepen its connection with younger, social-first audiences, We Are Social joins the brand’s agency roster to strengthen its social presence and cultural impact.

Following the launch of KFC’s new brand platform, 'FLG', We Are Social will lead social strategy and execution, delivering content that builds cultural relevance while driving retail.

The remit includes always-on content, socially-led campaigns, influencer partnerships, and real-time activation. Work will be developed in close collaboration with Ogilvy and media partner EssenceMediacom, as part of the KFC agency village.

“Some briefs just hit different. KFC has real cultural clout, and we don’t take that lightly. We’re here to build on that equity with ideas that earn attention and spark the kind of conversations Australians actually want to be part of,” said Suzie Shaw, APAC CEO at We Are Social.

Sally Spriggs, group marketing director of KFC Australia, said, “We’re excited to be partnering with the team at We Are Social as we continue to build a strong connection between our iconic brand and young Australians.”



The account win follows a slew of changes at We Are Social's Australian office, with CEO Suzie Shaw promoted to the APAC role in March, and the promotion of Kelly Spence to managing partner at the end of June.