Hires, Wins & Business
Group745

We Are Social Australia Promotes Kelly Spence to Managing Partner

24/06/2025
Kelly Spence promoted to managing partner as the agency strengthens its senior team following major client wins and a global restructure

Socially-led creative agency We Are Social Australia has announced the promotion of Kelly Spence to the newly created role of managing partner, as the agency strengthens its senior leadership team to support a new phase of local and global growth.

Kelly's promotion comes on the back of a strong run of momentum for the agency, with recent client wins including eBay, Salesforce, Volkswagen Group Australia, Lion and others, alongside a regional restructure designed to unlock greater collaboration and capability across We Are Social’s global network.

In this new role, Kelly takes on an expanded remit, adding operational leadership, including commercial and operational aspects of the business to her ongoing responsibility for client engagement, growth and retention. She will continue to work closely with APAC CEO Suzie Shaw to help steer the agency’s creative and commercial performance.

Kelly has been with We Are Social for seven years, most recently as client service director and a core member of the leadership team. A skilled operator and team builder, she is known for her fierce focus on client success and for delivering social-first work that drives meaningful results. Her experience spans traditional advertising through to UGC, influencer and creator marketing, having led major programs for Samsung globally and played a key role in expanding the agency’s creator offering locally.

Kelly Spence said, “It’s been a privilege to help grow We Are Social into the business it is today - ambitious, creatively restless, and genuinely people-first. I’m excited to step into this new role and help shape what’s next as we continue to evolve our offer, scale our impact, and deliver work that really matters for our clients and culture.”

Suzie Shaw, APAC CEO at We Are Social, said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kelly for 14 years, first at Host and now at We Are Social. She’s one of the sharpest, most dependable leaders I’ve worked with - equal parts commercially astute and creatively driven. This promotion recognises the incredible impact she’s already had, and the role she’ll play in leading our next phase of growth.”

Left, Kelly Spence, managing partner, right, ​Suzie Shaw, APAC CEO

