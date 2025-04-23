EDITION
Wave Studios NY
Music & Sound Company
New York, USA
https://wavestudios.co.uk/
vicky@wavestudios.com
+1 212-981-5001
Vibrant New York Times Campaign Reframes Time to Stop Viewers in Their Tracks
25/08/2025
Mike Tyson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., John Daly and More Join Hard Rock Bet's Party
20/08/2025
UroLift’s Prostate Monster Helps Men Keep Their Flow
13/06/2025
Rimowa Unveils Fifth ‘Never Still’ Chapter with Jay Chou, Rosé, and Lewis Hamilton
15/05/2025
2025 AMP Awards for Music & Sound Releases Shortlist and Announces Curatorial Committee
01/05/2025
Coinbase Hits Reset on the Financial System
28/04/2025
Comedian Ben Marshall and Goldfish Celebrate the Happiest Fish-shaped Snack on Earth
28/04/2025
Work of the Week: 11/04/25
11/04/2025
Xbox Escapes the Rat Race with Film Co-Directed by David Fincher
10/04/2025
Autistica's ‘See Us as Individuals, Not Stereotypes’ Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month
07/04/2025
This Powerful and Relatable Campaign Spotlights How Chase Supports You Through Every Stage of Life
03/04/2025
Chipotle Showcases Sustainable Agriculture with Animated Short Film Featuring Cover by Halsey
27/02/2025
