Member Companies
DM9

Marketing and Communications

São Paulo, Brazil
PART OF
DDB
Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Creative B2B, Creative Data, Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Creator
19/06/2025
Icaro Doria on Judging “Creativity You Can Hold in Your Hands”
04/06/2025
The Work That Made ​Aricio Fortes
03/06/2025
Work of the Week: 23/05/25
23/05/2025
This Campaign Turns Gold Bars Into a Powerful Statement Against Illegal Mining
21/05/2025
Work of the Week: 02/05/25
02/05/2025
This Brazilian Brand Teaches Senior Dogs to Fetch Beer
30/04/2025
These 3D-Printed Objects Are Made from Real Microplastics Found in Disposed Blood
29/04/2025
Moving the Needle: How DDB Fosters Inclusivity Globally
08/03/2024
Garimpário and DM9 Create E-commerce for Selling Items Left behind When Love Is Over
16/02/2024
Medical Network Dasa Launches Stand Up Comedy Show for Pregnant Women
30/01/2024
Work of the Week: 19/01/24
19/01/2024
