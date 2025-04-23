EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Newtons Laboratory
Creative Agency
Athens, Greece
https://www.thenewtons.gr/
info@thenewtons.gr
211 1060100
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Work of the Week: 06/06/25
06/06/2025
The Newtons Laboratory and Protergia Prove It’s Never Too Late to Fall in Love
02/06/2025
Fischer Appoints The Newtons Laboratory as New Agency Partner
09/12/2024
Piraeus Bank's Online App Campaign Gets You Out of Difficult Situations
11/01/2024
Energy Provider Protergia Pays Tribute to People Who Work on Holidays
19/12/2023
ELEPAP Charity Champions Team Efforts Behind Child Rehabilitation Centre's Mission
14/12/2023
Work of the Week: 24/11/23
24/11/2023
Winter Is Coming and Protergia Says “It’s Ok to Be a Chionophile” with New Spot
22/11/2023
IKEA Campaign Shows Its Catalogue Favourites Are More than Just Furniture
17/11/2023
The Newtons Laboratory Launches Stylish and Impactful Campaign to Support Elepap Brave Kids
25/07/2023
Vodafone Greece Names The Newtons Laboratory as Agency Partner
25/07/2023
The Newtons Laboratory Pays Tribute to the Oddity of Homes for Energy Provider Protergia
05/07/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1