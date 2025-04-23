EDITION
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
Creative Agency
Johannesburg, South Africa
https://www.tbwa.co.za/
Muriel.brink@tbwa.co.za
0027832940646
PART OF
16
TH
All TIME
IMMORTALS LEAGUE
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
Most Read of 2023: The Middle East and Africa
21/12/2023
Check Out the 32 Ads on the Immortal Awards 2023 Global Shortlist
07/12/2023
How MTN Celebrated South Africa’s 12th Official Language
08/11/2023
6 Projects from MEA Region Head to the Immortal Awards Final Jury
30/10/2023
TBWA Hunt Lascaris Helps Create Unity through Diversity in South Africa’s 12th Official Language
25/10/2023
City Lodge Hotels Helps You Check Out of Everyday Stress
13/10/2023
Dream Teams: George and Shane, the Forbes & Low Partnership
29/09/2023
Emotive Documentary Follows The Solidarity Fund's Fight Against the Pandemic
09/12/2022
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’ Peter Khoury Joins The Immortal Awards Jury
07/07/2022
MTN Hired South Africa’s Most Confusing Coach to Tackle Self-Service Issues
05/07/2022
How Nissan Made a Car So Intelligent It Can Pick the Ultimate Soundtrack
21/06/2022
High Five: South Africa
16/03/2022
