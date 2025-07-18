senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Johnnie Walker's Iconic Striding Man Stops Walking

18/07/2025
34
Share
Animated reimagining of Johnnie Waker’s striding man from TBWA Hunt Lascaris encourages men to pause, reflect, and rest during Men’s Mental Health Month

For over 100 years, the Johnnie Walker Striding Man has stood as a symbol of progress - always moving forward, always stepping with purpose. But in June, to honour of Men’s Mental Health Month, the iconic figure did something he’s never done before: he’s taken a seat.

TBWA Hunt Lascaris' bold and thoughtful animated video titled 'Rest Powers Progress', Johnnie Walker invites men to rethink what progress really means. The animation sees the Striding Man pause mid-step, sit down, and take a moment to reset. No hurry. No hustle. Just stillness - and the quiet power that comes with it.

“Progress isn’t only about the next goal or the next milestone,” says Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer at TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris. “It’s also about protecting your peace, checking in with yourself, and taking time to reset. This campaign is about reminding people that real progress includes rest.”

The animation aims to encourage people to slow down, and take care of their mental well-being. With rates of burnout, anxiety, and depression on the rise - especially among men who often feel pressure to succeed at any cost - Johnnie Walker aims to tell people to Keep Walking - but don’t forget to stop when you need to.

By pressing pause, Johnnie Walker is sending a powerful message: Progress includes rest. And in taking a seat, we move forward together.

The campaign ran during June (Men’s mental Health Month) on digital billboards all across the city of Johannesburg and on Johnnie Walker’s social channels

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
Sitting Man
Johnnie Walker
18/07/2025
Sexy Times
Tiger Brands
19/02/2025
Sexy Times
Tiger Brands
19/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1