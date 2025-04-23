EDITION
SUPERCLUSTER
Global Collective
Amsterdam, Netherlands
https://superclusterglobal.com/
stina@superclusterglobal.com
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
People
Associated companies
Why Nikita Leibovici Invested in Albanian Production
10/07/2024
SUPERCLUSTER Announces the New Generation of Talent on Its Global Roster
09/07/2024
SUPERCLUSTER’s Poolside Bash at Cannes: Celebrating Collaboration and Creativity
01/07/2024
SUPERCLUSTER Welcomes Motherland
13/06/2024
Uprising: Ines Vansteenkiste-Muylle’s Evolving Relationship With the Camera
03/04/2024
Producing Tomorrow's Producers: Why You Should Never Assume Anything with Estela Pereira
11/03/2024
SUPERCLUSTER Continues Its Expansion with Dorsia and Metro Production
07/02/2024
SUPERCLUSTER Welcomes Caravan and Camouflage Productions to the Collective
06/12/2023
SUPERCLUSTER Celebrates the Age of Collaboration at the Berlin Commercial Festival
30/08/2023
SUPERCLUSTER Shines Bright at Cannes with Epic Party and Exciting Plans for the Future
29/06/2023
Supercluster Celebrates First Year Anniversary with Party at Cannes Lions Festival
14/06/2023
