Supercluster at Cannes Lions 2025: Sunshine, Soundwaves & Shared Visions

​Supercluster returned to Cannes Lions 2025 with a renewed sense of purpose and a bigger footprint than ever before. Known for its annual poolside celebration, the network upped the ante this year with a two-part event series at the picturesque Minami Terrace - a French château tucked into the Cannes hillside.



The day began with Supercluster’s first-ever speaking event, centred on Global Collaboration and the Practical Use of AI. Industry voices from across the globe took the stage, among them John Mescall, Steffen Gentis, AI specialist from Dogma - Michele de Candia, and Miguel Teixeira - founder of FutureFrank, Supercluster’s Dutch partner. Together they explored how emerging technologies, paired with cross-border teamwork, are reshaping creative production.



As the sun dipped behind the château, the conversation gave way to celebration. Supercluster’s signature party unfolded across the estate, where directors, clients, and collaborators traded ideas over music and cannonballs into the pool. Special thanks to DJ sets from Mzonke Maloney, director at South Africa’s Carbon Films, DJ Kickflip (Casper), and Hiro Ikematsu of music studio Deep Cuts.



Supercluster’s community has grown since last year’s gathering, welcoming Ziet Productions from Morocco, Wonderful Productions with roots in Lebanon, the UAE and KSA, and Mexico-based Super Symmetry. Their debut in Cannes injected fresh viewpoints and underscored the network’s expanding global reach.



Supercluster partners shone on the Croisette, with Carbon Films winning Gold for 'Let There Be Cake' and Mama Hungara taking Bronze for 'Undeleted.' We want to congratulate you on your success and say how proud we are to see Supercluster partners in the spotlight.



With more partners, a new château venue, and a mix of smart conversations and good times, Supercluster’s presence at Cannes is clearly growing. If 2025 is anything to go by, things are only getting bigger from here.

