senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Supercluster at Cannes Lions 2025: Sunshine, Soundwaves & Shared Visions

01/07/2025
41
Share
Supercluster returned to Cannes Lions with an expanded vision and presence, hosting its first-ever speaking event alongside its signature party

Supercluster returned to Cannes Lions 2025 with a renewed sense of purpose and a bigger footprint than ever before. Known for its annual poolside celebration, the network upped the ante this year with a two-part event series at the picturesque Minami Terrace - a French château tucked into the Cannes hillside.

The day began with Supercluster’s first-ever speaking event, centred on Global Collaboration and the Practical Use of AI. Industry voices from across the globe took the stage, among them John Mescall, Steffen Gentis, AI specialist from Dogma - Michele de Candia, and Miguel Teixeira - founder of FutureFrank, Supercluster’s Dutch partner. Together they explored how emerging technologies, paired with cross-border teamwork, are reshaping creative production.

As the sun dipped behind the château, the conversation gave way to celebration. Supercluster’s signature party unfolded across the estate, where directors, clients, and collaborators traded ideas over music and cannonballs into the pool. Special thanks to DJ sets from Mzonke Maloney, director at South Africa’s Carbon Films, DJ Kickflip (Casper), and Hiro Ikematsu of music studio Deep Cuts.

Supercluster’s community has grown since last year’s gathering, welcoming Ziet Productions from Morocco, Wonderful Productions with roots in Lebanon, the UAE and KSA, and Mexico-based Super Symmetry. Their debut in Cannes injected fresh viewpoints and underscored the network’s expanding global reach.

Supercluster partners shone on the Croisette, with Carbon Films winning Gold for 'Let There Be Cake' and Mama Hungara taking Bronze for 'Undeleted.' We want to congratulate you on your success and say how proud we are to see Supercluster partners in the spotlight.

With more partners, a new château venue, and a mix of smart conversations and good times, Supercluster’s presence at Cannes is clearly growing. If 2025 is anything to go by, things are only getting bigger from here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from SUPERCLUSTER
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from SUPERCLUSTER
Campaign Video
Martha
03/04/2024
Campaign Video
Martha
03/04/2024
Rocky
Unlearn
03/04/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1