Ziet Productions Joins Supercluster: A Conversation with Co-Founder Chaimaa Fachtal

Supercluster has welcomed ZIET Productions as its newest partner.



From a background in fine arts to the fast-paced world of film sets, Chaimaa Fachtal’s journey has been one of reinvention and discovery. As the Moroccan representative in Supercluster’s global network, she brings both experience and a strong belief in the power of collaboration across borders. Her story offers a glimpse into the energy and ambition shaping Morocco’s production industry today.







Q> What first drew you to the world of production - and how did that lead to starting your own company? Was it a long-held ambition or something that evolved over time?



Chaimaa Fachtal> I didn’t set out to become a producer, in fact, if you’d asked me at 18, I would have sworn I was destined for a life entirely in the arts. My hands were always covered in paint; I lived for the smell of fresh canvas, for the magic of turning an idea into something you could touch. I graduated in Fine Arts, went on to study graphic design, I thought my path was set.



And then came Ouarzazate. A German executive production, an internship I took almost on a whim. But the moment I walked onto that set, everything shifted. It wasn’t just the cameras or the lights, it was the alchemy of it all: people moving with purpose, ideas becoming real, chaos transforming into something beautiful. I remember thinking, this is it, this is my canvas now.



From that day, the trajectory was clear. I changed my studies, dove into a program built to train producers as entrepreneurs. My early years in production companies were a masterclass, I was there to learn, to grow, and to understand the craft from the inside out. Over time, the idea of building my own company didn’t feel like a leap, it felt like the natural next chapter of a story I had already begun writing.





Q> In the early days of your company, was there a project that really tested you - one where you had to dig deep and that ultimately helped define your approach?

Chaimaa> Early in the life of Ziet, we faced a project that seemed determined to test us. First, our original director became unavailable right after winning the pitch. Then his replacement, a talented local director, turned out to be tied to another production company. Twice, it felt like the film was slipping away.



But with an agency partner who trusted us, we brought in Lionel Mougin, a long time friend and French director, at the very last minute. He flew in, transformed the creative, and brought a level of craft we hadn’t dared imagine. The desert shoot brought its own twist, a road accident delayed our equipment for 24 hours. Instead of losing a day, we turned it into an impromptu photo shoot that became a highlight of the campaign.

In the end, the film was beautiful, ran for years, and reminded me of something essential: preparation matters, but mindset matters more. Stay calm, stay resourceful, and with the right partners, even chaos can become part of the magic.





Q> What drew you to join Supercluster - and how has being part of the network impacted your company or creative outlook?



​Chaimaa> Honestly, what drew me to Supercluster was the chance to put Morocco on the map in a very real way. I’m beyond proud to be the Moroccan production company in this network, 18 countries, each one handpicked for their craft, their directors, and their obsession with quality.



For me, it’s like waking up one morning and realizing you suddenly have offices in 18 different parts of the world, and every “office” is run by a producer who’s as passionate and committed as you are. If tomorrow I have a fully AI-driven project, I know exactly who to call in Mexico. If a client wants to shoot in Japan, I’ve got a partner there ready to make it happen with the same level of care we put into our shoots in Morocco.



It’s more than just a network. It’s a creative playground where you know you’re surrounded by the very best... and that’s powerful.





Q> In your experience, what has remained constant within the ever-evolving creative industries?

Chaimaa>For me, one constant has defined every truly great project: choosing the right director, and giving them the space to create. And that space isn’t just on set; it begins long before, in the treatment, in how they challenge ideas, in what they bring artistically during prep, and in the freedom to shape moments in the shoot itself.



I sometimes feel we live in a world so focused on control that we forget why we were drawn to this industry in the first place, for the creativity. When you allow a director to fully inhabit their vision, and as producers you commit to supporting and amplifying it, that’s when the magic happens. It’s true in production, it’s true in post. Give that space, and the work will always have soul.







Q> From across your career, which project are you most proud of as a founder - and what makes it stand out to you?

Chaimaa> The project I’m most proud of was a major rebranding campaign for an insurance company across Africa. We had won the pitch, secured incredible directors The CRIC, and prepared everything on location in Cost Ivory. Then COVID hit. Within hours of the borders closing, we made it home, but it felt like the project was lost.



During lockdown, we refused to let it go. Kris my partner - a director and producer with 25 years of experience shooting in Morocco - and I spent weeks mapping every location we’d scouted in Cost Ivory to a Moroccan equivalent. We built a detailed proposal proving that Morocco could deliver the same tropical richness, diverse casting, and production value. When restrictions lifted, we presented it to the agency and client, and they said yes.

We produced the film in Morocco, and it went on to air in more than a dozen African countries, win awards, and be shortlisted at multiple festivals. For me, it embodied ZIET Production’s DNA: Impossible? That’s where we begin. Even with closed borders and missing locations, we’ll find a way, and sometimes, that’s when the magic happens.





Q> As a founder, what drives your curiosity and fuels the energy you bring to each project?



Chaimaa> What fuels me is the pride of seeing ZIET grow from a spark of an idea into a trusted production house known for crafting high-quality work. Every project is a new world, no routine, no repetition, with its own challenges and opportunities to create something unique. I thrive on that mix of problem-solving, beauty, and learning; each project teaches me something new about the craft, about collaboration, and about myself. That’s what keeps my curiosity alive and my energy high.







Q> How do you approach building and maintaining a strong company culture, especially in an industry known for tight deadlines and high-pressure environments?



Chaimaa> Our company culture is built on four principles from a book that deeply shaped me, The Four Agreements: don’t make assumptions, speak with integrity, don’t take things personally, and always do your best.



They may sound simple, but they change everything, especially in a high-pressure industry. Speaking with integrity keeps the energy in our office positive. Avoiding assumptions helps us move forward with clarity instead of drama. Not taking things personally protects our focus and creativity. And doing our best always means that at the end of the day, whatever the outcome, we can be proud of the effort we’ve put in.





Q> Are there any unique advantages to producing in Morocco that international clients or collaborators might not be aware of?



Chaimaa> Absolutely. Morocco offers a rare mix that’s hard to find elsewhere: incredible diversity of landscapes within short travel distances, highly skilled crews who’ve worked on some of the world’s biggest productions, and a production infrastructure that’s both experienced and flexible. In just a few hours’ drive, you can go from bustling cities to mountains, from desert landscapes to charming coastal towns all without the logistical headaches of crossing borders.



But beyond the technical advantages, what truly makes a difference is the human factor. Our crews are not just talented, they’re resourceful, adaptable, and genuinely invested in making each project shine. That spirit of 'we’ll find a way' is part of our culture.



And then there’s the hospitality. Clients often arrive expecting efficiency and they get it, but they leave talking about the warmth, the attention to detail, and how supported they felt throughout the process. It’s that combination of craft, adaptability, and human connection that keeps people coming back.

