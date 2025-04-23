EDITION
Spy Films
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
http://spyfilms.com/
connect@spyfilms.com
Business Platform Ramp Helps You 'Love Finance'
02/06/2025
Director Kevin Foley Joins Spy Films for Canadian Representation
02/06/2025
Feast Reminds Canadians That the World Around Them Is Made by Skilled Trades
21/03/2025
Spy Films Welcomes Industry Veteran, Eugene Marchio as Executive Producer
27/02/2025
SkipTheDishes: Serving Comedy, Drama, and a Side of Shrimp
20/01/2025
Courage and Nestlé Turtles Unveil a Festive Escape for the Holidays
17/12/2024
Director Greg Hackett Joins Spy Films
10/12/2024
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Work of the Week: 27/09/24
27/09/2024
KFC Thinks Inside the Bucket, Unveiling a Bold New Take on the Iconic Favourite
25/09/2024
Fantastic Creatures Take Centre Stage in Complex Short Film Directed by Pablo Maestres
11/06/2024
Spy Films Introduces Dynamic Duo Vallée Duhamel as Newest Director Signing
30/05/2024
