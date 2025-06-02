Director Kevin Foley Joins Spy Films for Canadian Representation

​Spy Films have announced the signing of celebrated Canadian director Kevin Foley to it's director roster. Former athlete turned visionary storyteller, Kevin brings a rare blend of discipline, intensity, and cinematic style to the screen—qualities that have shaped his award-winning body of work across film and advertising.

A Sports Emmy-nominated director for his evocative 2015 short film Never Say Die, Kevin has carved out an impressive career spanning film, advertising, and branded content. His portfolio includes a wide array of high-impact campaigns that have earned recognition across the global advertising industry.

The addition of Kevin Foley to Spy Films’ roster marks a significant move in the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in local talent.

“Beyond excited to have Kevin join the family. Kev’s passion and attention to craft is directly aligned with the values here at Spy,” said Marcus Trulli, executive producer and managing director at Spy Films.

Spy Films continues to build on its legacy of producing bold, innovative work across genres, and Kevin Foley's unique approach is set to elevate the company’s creative offerings in the Canadian market.

