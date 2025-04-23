EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Southpaw
Advertising Agency
Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK
https://www.southpawagency.com/
sayhello@southpawagency.com
+44 (0) 1892 51 7777
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
UNICEF Turns Playtime Into Extraordinary Moments to Celebrate Childhood
13/06/2025
Make It Work First, Make It Look Good Second with Glenn Smith
12/06/2025
Midlife Revolution: Why Men in Media and Marketing Must See the Full Picture to Drive Real Change
09/12/2024
What the Industry Thought of the John Lewis Christmas Ad
18/11/2024
5 Minutes with… Claire Lambell
04/09/2024
Where Adland’s Leading Creatives Look for Creative Fuel That You Won’t Find on TikTok
23/08/2024
Rankin and Southpaw Raises Expectations with a 'Sherry Crescendo' for The Glendronach Whisky
24/07/2024
“What Sort of Bright Moment Is This?” Reactions to the IPA Bellwether Report for Q2 2024
19/07/2024
Still Cautiously Optimistic: British Industry Responds to IPA Bellwether Report for Q1 2024
18/04/2024
Southpaw Spotlights Honda’s New Miimo Range for Gardeners Coming Out of Hibernation
20/03/2024
Honda Miimo Finds ‘A Sign of Intelligent Life’ with Robotic Lawn Mower
18/03/2024
The Beauty Spot: Beauty Is “Nuanced, Fluid and Exciting” for Glenn Smith
15/03/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1