SickDogWolfMan
Advertising Agency
Melbourne, Australia
https://www.sdwm.com.au/
jess@sdwm.com.au
AUNZ Cannes Contenders 2025
10/06/2025
Meta Wants to Automate Ad Creation. Creatives Say It Will Result In “No Charm, No Wit, No Humanity”
05/06/2025
Strategists Should Be Entertaining Too
19/05/2025
Deakin University Invites You To ‘See The Wonderful Possible’
06/05/2025
SICKDOGWOLFMAN Makes Health Insurance More "Humany" for Health Partners
29/04/2025
Charging E-Scooter Leads to Burnt House in Battery Fire Awareness Campaign
15/04/2025
Maxibon Unveils Bakery-Inspired Frozen Bons in Playful Campaign
05/03/2025
Drumstick’s ‘Classic’ Campaign Captures Australian Culture With Sharp Humour
20/02/2025
Love Our Work: Scot van den Driesen and Marrianne Little on SDWM’s Slather
19/02/2025
Shaved Eyebrows, Fishing Net, and Slime: Peeling Back the Skin on Slather’s Creepy Sunscreen Spot
03/02/2025
Work of the Week 24/01/25
24/01/2025
SICKDOGWOLFMAN Makes Disturbing Ad Starring Creepy Sun for SPF Brand Slather
22/01/2025
