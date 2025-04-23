EDITION
Showpony
Advertising Agency
Melbourne, Australia
http://www.showpony.com.au/
swiftwind@showpony.com.au
0431 295 103
Maya Abeysekera and Andrew Carracher Join Showpony
17/05/2021
Work of the Week: 09/04/21
09/04/2021
Smokers Encouraged to ‘Quit Your Way in May' in Campaign for the South Australian Government
09/04/2021
Showpony Retains Balfours Creative Account
07/04/2021
Showpony Adelaide General Manager Sophie Young Promoted to Managing Director
22/02/2021
Showpony Teams up with Online Dating App in Fight Against Sexual Violence
15/01/2021
Fans of Fantastic Noodles Dance to Catchy Theme in Bizarrely Intense TVC
19/11/2020
Showpony Adelaide Appoints Rory Kennett-Lister as Creative Director
05/06/2020
