'Only Rundle Mall' is A Love Letter To Adelaide

In a new campaign that moves beyond traditional retail advertising, Rundle Mall is flipping the script by focusing on what makes the iconic precinct truly special.

While other shopping destinations compete on price and promotions, this campaign bypasses Rundle Mall’s impressive retail statistics to capture its place in people's hearts.

'Only Rundle Mall' highlights the emotional connection people have with the precinct -- a love letter to the landmark that showcases the vibrant tapestry of experiences that set it apart, from historic icons like Beehive Corner and the Adelaide Arcade to beloved meeting spots such as the Mall's Balls and the bronze pigs. It also shines a light on the people who bring the Mall to life, including its iconic buskers and talented laneway artisans.

Because Rundle Mall isn't just a shopping destination, it's a place deeply woven into the fabric of South Australia, loved by locals and a must-visit for tourists. It means something to everyone.

Brought to life through vibrant static assets and video, the 'Only Rundle Mall' campaign demonstrates that while there are many other places to shop, there’s so much more to Rundle Mall. It’s where the unexpected happens. Where memories are made. Where you can shop, explore and experience more.

By focusing on the authentic stories of its people and the blend of heritage and contemporary offerings, this campaign positions Rundle Mall as the iconic cultural landmark it is, the one of a kind, beating heart of the city.

“As South Australians we all have memories of days out shopping in Rundle Mall and this campaign aims to reconnect with their hearts and minds while enticing tourists to visit,” said Andrew White, Adelaide Economic Development Agency’s executive manager, Rundle Mall.

“Rundle Mall is an iconic landmark, the beating heart of Adelaide, and a place that’s deeply woven into the fabric of South Australia.

“The campaign reaffirms that position while bringing to life how everything you can see and experience in the Mall has evolved in the last few years. With 700 retailers, 300 services and flagship stores for local, national and international brands, its appeal as a shopping destination is undeniable, but there’s so much more to Rundle Mall.”

Rory Kennett-Lister, creative director, Showpony Advertising, said, “There’s nowhere else like Rundle Mall in Australia, and very few places like it in the world. It’s special. We wanted to create a platform that reflected that truth. It really is one-of-a-kind, every time you visit – a place with something for everyone, but a distinct identity all of its own. That’s what 'Only Rundle Mall' encapsulates.”

The campaign will continue to roll out across various platforms in the coming weeks, inviting the public to discover the magic and heritage of this unparalleled shopping destination.

