Shepherd
Post Production Company
Santa Monica, USA
https://www.shepherdvfx.com/
cara@shepherdvfx.com
(424) 268-8228
Care.com Campaign Takes Away the Guilt of Not Always Being There
02/06/2025
Pete Davidson Hypes Up Short Kings in AXE Campaign
13/05/2025
Pizza Hut Introduces Ultimate Delivery Legend Peter Zahut for March Madness
26/03/2025
Rob Gronkowski Invites You to Dig Into Pizza Hut's Ultimate Bundle for Super Bowl 2025
07/02/2025
Shape+Light Rebrands as Shepherd; Expands with Bi-Coastal Presence
16/07/2024
Shape+Light Announces Promotions
22/05/2023
Shape+Light Launches in Los Angeles for VFX and Design
12/12/2019
