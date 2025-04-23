EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
SEK
Creative Agency
Helsinki, Finland
https://sek.fi/
stephen.martincic@grey.com
+358 9 695 71
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Finavia Opens World’s First Runway Sauna at Helsinki Airport
03/07/2025
Betting Agency Veikkaus Calls 'Game On' on Finland's Gambling Monopoly
15/01/2025
'Direworks' by UNICEF Finland Calls for Happy New Year for Every Child
30/12/2024
This Finnish Agency Kicks Open Industry Door to Underrepresented Young People
12/11/2024
A Cannes Recap from Grey's Young Lions
05/07/2024
Robot Dog Mimics Heat Stroke Symptoms in an Unprecedented OOH Build
27/06/2024
Welcome to the Offline Island: A Phone-Free Island Captivated Media and Travellers
31/05/2024
This Masterclass of Happiness Encourages People to Travel to Finland
22/05/2024
Impactful Communication Work Sparks Multiple SABRE Wins for SEK
25/04/2024
This Finnish Betting Company Celebrates Sports Unpredictable Moments
10/11/2023
Work of the Week: 16/06/23
16/06/2023
The Finnish National Lottery Embraces Its Finnishness with a Minimal Campaign
14/06/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1