Finavia Opens World’s First Runway Sauna at Helsinki Airport

Most airports have transit zones and lounges, some even have saunas, but only the Helsinki Airport has offered a sauna transit. Landing straight into Finnish happiness, Finavia and SEK brought creativity and culture on the tarmac.



Helsinki Airport turned up the heat on experiential storytelling with the world’s first fully functional runway sauna: the Sauna Transit. For one day in June, a genuine sauna sat between the runways of HEL, guiding travellers not just across borders but straight into Finland’s soul.



“Only Helsinki Airport can offer a transit to Finnish happiness: it is the touchpoint to tune into the rhythm, values and mindset of Finland. To showcase this short transition, we built the world’s first runway sauna at Helsinki Airport,” says Anna Tuomi, head of marketing, Finavia.



As the runway sauna welcomed selected travellers, targeted airport and digital campaigns in the UK and Germany reinforced the message: Helsinki Airport is the fastest gateway to Finnish happiness – wrapped in a sauna experience. A clear call-to-travel and personalised sauna tips from Finavia’s staff converted emotion into travel.





From a transit zone to a story the world noticed

International outlets from The Daily Mirror to leading travel and lifestyle blogs picked up the campaign, noting that it’s fitting the world’s sauna capital – home to over three million saunas, or one for every two Finns – should pioneer this.



“We anchored our creative strategy around Finavia’s core promise: no matter where you come from, your story can go anywhere from here. We translated that promise into an impactful brand experience, marrying Finland’s global reputation for happiness with its timeless sauna tradition”, says Laura Syväniemi, senior creative, SEK / Part of GREY.



By bringing Finland’s iconic sauna tradition directly onto the tarmac, Finavia created a living case study in cultural insight, brand relevance and high-impact PR.



“The sauna itself serves as a brand touchpoint, delivering immediate emotional and cultural value. It differentiates Helsinki Airport in a competitive landscape, driving measurable business results by engaging travellers from the moment they step off the plane,” says Matilda Leppäkoski, creative, SEK / Part of GREY.



Europe’s Seven-Time Best Airport



Helsinki Airport has been named Europe’s Best Airport seven times in the past eight years. HEL is a melting pot of diversity and a showcase for Finnish design rooted in values of trust, equity and forward-thinking innovation. Sauna Transit elevates that reputation, proving that transit experiences themselves can be powerful brand platforms.

By aligning Finland’s heritage with a deceptively simple activation, Finavia created content that’s as shareable as it is soulful – proof that great ideas need no runway longer than a sauna bench.