Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai
Advertising Agency
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
https://www.wearesaatchi.com/
angela.bak@publicisgroupe.com
+971 4 454 7500
27 Cannes Contenders from the Middle East and Africa
12/06/2025
Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders
06/06/2025
This Sensory Guidebook Explains Periods for Autistic Girls
09/04/2025
ItsHerWay Transforms Miscarriage Grief into Corporate Action with Moving Campaign
08/04/2025
e& Brings Futuristic Worlds to the UAE in First AI-Crafted Film for Neo Home Experience
21/01/2025
Saatchi&Saatchi on Pioneering AI-Filmmaking For Neo Home Experience
21/01/2025
Watch the 42 Ads on The Immortal Awards 2024 Global Shortlist
04/12/2024
Inside the Jury Room: MEA Jury Explains Why 4 Projects Make The Immortal Awards Global Round of Judging as Finalists
19/11/2024
Judging the LIA Awards, the Power of TikTok, and Engaging Gen Z Authentically
16/10/2024
Cannes Contenders: Saatchi & Saatchi Selects from Its Best
07/06/2024
Amazon.ae Has Every Situation Covered in Prime Campaign
02/05/2024
NIVEA Delivers Skin Celebrations Across Saudi Arabia
02/04/2024
