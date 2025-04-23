EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Rushes
Post Production
London, United Kingdom
http://www.rushes.co.uk/
info@rushes.co.uk
+44 (0)20 7437 8676
News
Work
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Rushes Closure Confirmed Following Consultation Period
27/11/2017
Soho Stalwart Rushes Set to Close
25/10/2017
Rushes Mends Dents in Double Time in CGI Heavy LV= Spot
12/07/2016
VR Life Garden Thanks 100,000 Contributors to Cancer Research UK
07/07/2016
Rushes Appoints Simona Cristea as its New Head of Colour
12/05/2016
Rushes Unveils the Secrets of Bruno Banani's Fragrance Lab
04/03/2016
Rushes Provides On-set UI Screen Graphics for New Bond Film Spectre
02/12/2015
Cristiano Ronaldo Suits Up to Launch His Debut Fragrance 'Legacy'
07/10/2015
Rushes' Cute Chocolate Bunny Wishes You a Happy Easter
02/04/2015
Rushes Gets It On for Valentine's Day with Some Amorous Animals
13/02/2015
M&C Saatchi & Havana Club Take Us on a Journey of Rum, Music & Mojitos
22/01/2015
Street Smarts & High Art Collide in Last Night in Paris' 'Pure'
08/12/2014
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1