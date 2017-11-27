Rushes Closure Confirmed Following Consultation Period

Following the news last month that Deluxe Group was considering closing London-based post production stalwart Rushes in a bid to concentrate its UK business on film and TV, LBB has learned that the consultation period is over and that Rushes will, indeed, close at the end of 2017.





Amanda Cupples, President of International, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, said: “We can confirm that Rushes, Deluxe’s London based commercials post production brand, will close at the end of the year. Following a period of consultation with employees, we had to take some tough actions and we feel deeply for our friends and colleagues who we are having to let go. This has been a very difficult decision and the company is enormously grateful for the work and commitment the Rushes team have shown over the years. Deluxe remains committed to providing world-class creative services. Our Encore, Company 3 and Editpool brands in the UK are a strong, core part of our global features and episodic post-production business, and we intend to continue our leadership in serving the advertising market worldwide, by focusing our resources on several key markets and taking new, technology-driven approaches to addressing the global business.”





The news comes, poignantly enough, the same year that Rushes has been celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Old Compton Street mainstay has been involved in many seminal projects since it opened its door in 1977, including Dire Straits’ pioneering Money For Nothing promo, which was the first music video ever on MTV.





When news of the consultation process emerged, there was a huge outpouring of heartfelt messages on social media, from collaborators, employees past and present, as well as from other post and VFX studios in London. The post house, led by the inimitable Joce Capper, has over the years become a social hub for the London industry, famed for its summer barbecues and Christmas carols.





To commemorate 40 years at the cutting edge of creativity and VFX – and to share memories and personal connections – Rushes is inviting friends past and present to take part in a huge 40th anniversary photo. A Facebook message for the event reads as follows:





“Rushes is set for closure at the end of 2017. We have received so many wonderful messages from ex staff, colleagues, clients & competitors about what a truly unique & special place Rushes holds in so many people’s hearts & how much it has meant to so many to be part of the Rushes team. These messages of love and support have meant a huge amount to the existing team, thankyou for sending them!





“Everyone knows, once part of the Rushes family ALWAYS part of the Rushes family - no matter where you are!”







