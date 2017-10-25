senckađ
Soho Stalwart Rushes Set to Close

25/10/2017
Deluxe Group confirms that it is set to close London-based creative and VFX studio Rushes, pending employee consultation, writes Laura Swinton
LBB has learned that Rushes, the London-based post production and visual effects company, is set to close its doors unless a buyer / investor for the business is found.

As far as we can ascertain, current client jobs will continue as normal and staff members will continue to work through the consultation period.

An official statement from Amanda Cupples, President of International, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group said:

 “Deluxe confirmed its proposal to close the Rushes business, the company’s London based commercials post production brand, subject to employee consultation. As the global ad market continues to evolve, the economics of maintaining a local commercials post facility in London is not proving a viable option. Our wider Creative Services division offering a full suite of post production services by leading brands Encore, Company 3 and Editpool is still very much a core part of our business and going strong.” 

Rushes is a stalwart of the London advertising community, having opened its doors some 40 years ago in 1977. Notably, the company was responsible for the post production on Dire Straits’ ‘Money for Nothing’ promo in 1987, the first ever to be played on MTV Europe. In 1997 it famously composited the late Steve McQueen into a Ford Puma commercial. In recent years it had worked on the likes of Peaky Blinders, Bjork’s ‘notget' music video and several collaborations with Rankin.

It is also looked upon fondly as a social hub for London's advertising and community and is famous for hosting events such as its Christmas Carols, weekly BBQs in the summer, and Women in Advertising Production. 

