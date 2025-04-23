EDITION
R/GA Australia
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://www.rga.com/
kate.neill@rga.com
+61 (02) 9151 7400
PART OF
News
Work
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
R/GA Australia Hires ECDs as CCO Seamus Higgins Returns to UK
08/07/2025
R/GA Creates Global AI Products Team, Hires Ben Cooper as Lead
05/06/2025
R/GA Appoints Former Huge CFO Urvashi Shivdasani to Top Finance Role
13/05/2025
R/GA Launches AI Search Optimisation Platform as Traditional SEO Faces Disruption
04/05/2025
TPG Unveils Bold New Brand Identity After 40 Years of Australian Connectivity
29/04/2025
NOVA Entertainment Launches 'Don't Think, Just Nova' Brand Refresh
28/04/2025
R/GA Appoints Guill Rodas as APAC Chief Technology Officer
22/04/2025
Tara Ford, Mim Haysom, Dave Bowman, Pip Smart Among Aussie Cannes Jurors
21/04/2025
QuickBooks Challenges Accountants to 'Take Another Look' in R/GA Campaign
24/03/2025
Gender Equality Publication and Initiative Mavens Gets Rebrand
12/03/2025
R/GA Wins Music Label One Day, Will Develop Brand Strategy and Identity
10/02/2025
Here’s How Ad Dads Can Support Women in 2025
29/01/2025
