R/GA Australia Hires Group Technology, Strategy, and Production Directors

R/GA has made three senior appointments in Australia. Ben Martin joins as group technology director, Abigail Kwek as group strategy director, and Kerry Peterson as group director, production.

The hires reflect R/GA’s momentum since becoming a privately held company in partnership with private equity firm Truelink Capital. It's part of a broader post-independence strategy to scale the business, with a focus on expanding talent, accelerating product development, deepening partnerships, and pursuing acquisitions.

Ben Martin is a seasoned frontend development leader with expertise in web and mobile development, solution architecture, and enterprise technology. Most recently, he led frontend development at Deloitte Digital, delivering high-impact digital experiences for brands including QBR, Travel Money Oz, Orica, Bunnings, and NSW DPI. His background also includes digital leadership roles at Tesco UK and Coles Australia, where he spearheaded mobile and e-commerce innovation.

Abigail Kwek brings over a decade of strategy experience across APAC and global markets, having worked with brands like Telstra, Coles, Nissan, Mastercard, Grab, and Spotify. With a focus on CX, brand, and connections strategy, Abigail has led award-winning work recognised by WARC, New York AMEs, and TANGRAMS. Prior to R/GA, she held leadership roles at TBWA, 72andSunny, and Hogarth.

Kerry Peterson joins R/GA from Merkle, where she led the delivery team within the digital experience practice. A seasoned production leader with 15 years of experience across project management and business analysis, Kerry specialises in navigating complex business challenges through strong stakeholder engagement, effective governance, and smart scope planning.

Victoria Curro, managing director, R/GA Australia, said, “We’re in a transformative moment, for our industry, for R/GA, and for our clients. Ben, Abigail, and Kerry bring a powerful mix of capability, craft and commercial acumen that will help us shape more innovative, connected, and human outcomes. Each of them represents the kind of talent we’re investing in for the future: deeply experienced, multidisciplinary, and built for what’s next.”