R/GA Australia Hires ECDs as CCO Seamus Higgins Returns to UK

R/GA Australia has appointed two executive creative directors as chief creative officer, Seamus Higgins, returns to the UK for personal reasons. Prue Jones joins as national ECD, experience design, and Ben Yabsley returns to the agency as national ECD.

Prue Jones joins from Accenture Song, where she was design and creative director. She brings expertise across creative strategy, digital and service design, and large-scale transformation work that spans government, tech, retail, and embedding AI in human-centred ways.

Prue is also the co-creator of ‘Never Not International Women’s Day’, a global initiative celebrating women in creativity.

“While a lot of agencies keep repackaging the past and calling it innovation, R/GA knows true future impact comes from inimitable talent, sharp AI plays, a killer client roster, and unbridled creativity as the red thread through it all,” said Prue.

“Wholly independent and free from the noise of holding company politics, it also brings global scale with deep local expertise. I couldn’t resist all that. Let’s go.”

Ben returns to the agency and market after a stint as group creative director at Dentsu New York. He previously served as creative director at R/GA’s New York office. Ben’s work includes Super Bowl campaigns and Twitch-native content, art installations and branded music labels. He has won awards for campaigns for The New Yorker, Budweiser, IMAX and 7-Eleven.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Australia and to R/GA,” said Ben. “I can’t think of a better place to be for the upcoming advertising revolution, in a country that values ideas above all else, and at an agency with reinvention baked into its DNA.

"What’s always drawn me to R/GA is the chance to collaborate across disciplines with the sharpest minds in design and technology. It’s the kind of environment where great ideas happen, and surrounding yourself with people smarter than you is an amazing career cheat code.”

Both will join R/GA Australia’s executive team, alongside managing director Victoria Curro, executive strategy director Marie Conley, chief design officer APAC Ben Miles, chief technology officer APAC Guill Rodas, global executive director of AI products Ben Cooper, and APAC CEO and global head of AI products Michael Titshall.

Seamus returned to the agency, and his former role, in mid-2023 after a stint in London.

“While we’re incredibly sad to see Seamus go – and the feeling is mutual – we fully support his decision. Family comes first, always,” said Victoria. “Since rejoining R/GA two years ago, Seamus has made a lasting impact on the work, the team, and the culture. We’re deeply grateful for everything he’s brought to the business.”

Victoria added, “Prue and Ben bring the energy and creative ambition that reflects the direction we’re taking as a business. We’re building a leadership team with the vision and versatility to lead through change. Our independence and culture of reinvention allow us to respond in real time to where culture, technology, and creativity are heading next, and help our clients do the same.”

Last month, R/GA created a dedicated global AI products team, led by newly-appointed global executive director, AI products, Ben Cooper. Ben reports to Michael Titshall, following his promotion to APAC CEO and global head of AI products.

The team – which was created following the business’ return to independence and “just wouldn't have been possible in a holding group structure” – is set to work to help brands realise growth through custom AI-enabled products that deliver new experiences, capabilities, and value.

“We're transfixed a lot of the time on the outputs of AI – oh, it looks like a film or looks like a person in a picture,” Ben told LBB in an interview.

“But actually, for those that have spent time with it, you'll see that [AI] helps you hone your craft and push things in new new ways, particularly with what we're doing. We're solving customers' problems in radically new ways, and this is where the products fit in.”



R/GA has also recently introduced a proprietary AI Search Optimisation (ASO) Platform, following investment into product development from the agency’s new $50 million innovation fund.