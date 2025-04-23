EDITION
PXP USA
Production Services
New York, USA
https://www.pxpstudios.com/
-
-
Le Truc’s Visual Tribute to the New Yorker’s Centenary
22/04/2025
Visionworks Has Eyecare for Every End of the Earth Situation
21/04/2025
Christopher Walken Voices Legendary Stories for Miller Lite’s 50th Anniversary
21/03/2025
Adam Scott and TaxAct Make Filling in Taxes as Painless as Possible
22/01/2025
Walmart Reunites Gilmore Girls’ Luke and Lorelai for Holiday Campaign
05/12/2024
Colour Experts on How AI Is - or Isn’t - Transforming Grading
04/12/2024
Toyota’s All-Electric Campaign Spreads the Secret
28/10/2024
Making The Grade: Shane Scherholz on Blending Innovation and Artistry
10/10/2024
PXP Presents a Comprehensive Whitepaper on Leveraging GenAI for Content Production
17/09/2024
Meet Publicis Creative’s Unsung Heroes
04/09/2024
“The Responsibility of Making Someone Cry”: Editors Spill Their Secrets
02/09/2024
The Key to Creating CG Characters That Stay with You
16/07/2024
