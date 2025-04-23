EDITION
OTIS
Music & Sound
Sydney, Australia
https://otisstudios.com/
info@otisstudios.com
0433 187 745
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
AUNZ Work of the Week: Destination NSW and Leo Australia
06/06/2025
Destination NSW Campaign Tackles Sydney’s Perception Issue with Cameos From Olympians, Chefs, and Comedians
02/06/2025
Tourism New Zealand and TBWA\Sydney Entice Aussies to Visit Aotearoa
15/10/2024
Hahn Unveils Hahn Ultra Zero Carb Beer with ‘Kicks Carbs Not Beer’ Campaign
17/07/2024
Otis Create Enchanting Soundscape for Sydney Zoo's GLOW Light Walk, Combining Art and Nature in a Sensory Adventure
13/05/2024
Otis Celebrates Collaboration and Community in Latest Work for Canva
14/03/2024
Thinking in Sound: The Otis Team on Music Maestros and Sound Innovators
14/03/2024
Otis Shares Its Top 4 Sonic Spots for World Radio Day
13/02/2024
Otis Rebrand Introduces Innovative New Website Where Sound Takes the Lead
24/10/2023
Otis Serves Energetic Anthem for Tennis Australia
16/10/2023
Otis Composes Memorable Track for Latest Canva Campaign
06/09/2023
Sound Designers You Need to Hear About: Will Thackray
11/08/2023
