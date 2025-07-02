Modibodi Campaign Tackles Period Leak Anxiety With Relatable Storytelling

Modibodi, Australia’s leading reusable period underwear brand, has launched a powerful new campaign in partnership with Fabric\TBWA one which speaks directly to the quiet panic so many experience at the start of their period. The film captures that moment of spiralling anxiety, only to be met with a quiet realisation: she’s wearing Modibodi. And that changes everything.

For the millions who menstruate, the beginning of a period can be fraught with doubt: Will I leak? Will anyone notice? Will I make it through the day unscathed? This campaign reframes that experience, transforming uncertainty into self-assurance, and replacing fear with calm.

According to Modibodi’s own global research (2021) 88% of people who menstruate have experienced anxiety about leaking while nearly half say fear has stopped them from participating in everyday life, whether school, work, or social events.

This claim is also backed up by separate research from YouGov (2022) revealing 3 in 4 menstruating Australian’s have felt period related fear, with leak anxiety named as the leading cause.

Justine Cusack, marketing director at Modibodi, said, “At Modibodi, we understand the mental load and quiet panic that often comes with the fear of leaks. This campaign emphasises the sense of confidence and security our leak-proof protection brings—empowering our customers to go about their lives”

Directed by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Lula Cucchiara, the film brings a raw, authentic edge to the creative. Known for championing inclusive and emotional storytelling, Lula leans into the internal monologue of the lead character, whose mind floods with “what ifs” before settling into a powerful moment of relief when remembering Modibodi protects her.

Gemma Rees, managing director at Fabric\TBWA added, “Every woman knows that feeling, that flicker of panic, the instinctive check, the mental spiral. Lula helped us capture that exact emotional frequency and then flip it. It’s not just a product message. It’s a moment of truth reminding women they’re in control, that Modibodi has them covered.”

With this campaign, Modibodi continues its mission to normalise periods, break the silence around leak anxiety, and provide technology-backed solutions which honour the realities of lived experience, without compromise.

